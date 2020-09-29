Joe Biden was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize on Monday by a British anti-Brexit campaigner and Labour MP who claimed the Democrat is a “calming influence” in U.S. politics.

While many Democrat-controlled cities have seen protests, riots, and widespread violence in recent months, Democrat challenger for the presidency Joe Biden has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a left-wing UK politician, Chris Bryant.

A dedicated anti-Brexit campaigner and a top member of the mainstream-globalist wing of the UK Labour party, Bryant said: “When American cities have been in flames and citizen has been pitched against citizen, Joe has been a calming influence to bear.”

Bryant said further in his hagiography that: “When others have resorted to violent solutions, he has argued that the best force is the force of argument because guns can stop a heart but well-placed words can change many hearts and many hearts can change the world.”

UK newspaper the Evening Standard said the move appeared to be “timed to influence American public opinion ahead of the first presidential debate”.

Bryant has a persistent track record on matters like Brexit and President Trump — indeed, in 2017 he said if the U.S. president ever set foot on British territory, he should be immediately arrested and charged with “inciting religious hatred”.

Joe Biden now joins U.S. President Trump, among others, in having been nominated for this round of the prize.

President Trump was nominated by Norwegian populist lawmaker Christian Tybring-Gjedde early in September, who cited his work on the Israel-Arab peace deal as the reason behind his decision. The same Norwegian politician also nominated President Trump for the prize back in 2018, then for his reconciliation work between North and South Korea.

A second nomination for Trump’s work for a peace prize came from a Swedish member of Parliament — also in early September — who cited Trump’s U.S. government as a whole alongside the Kosovan and Servian governments for their efforts to promote peace and economic development.

Trump received a third nomination for the Nobel Prize on Tuesday morning, as a group of Australian law professors said the president’s doctrine against endless foreign wars had made a positive contribution to global peace. As Breitbart reported, the Australians said of the president:

He is guided by two things, which seem to be absent from so many politicians. He has firstly common sense and he is only guided by a national interest, and therefore, in our circumstances, an interest in the Western alliance. What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided that he would no longer have America involved in endless wars, wars which achieve nothing, but the killing of thousands of young Americans and enormous debts imposed on America.

A limited number of people have the right to make Nobel Prize nominations, among them national-level politicians worldwide, professors, and foreign affairs professionals.