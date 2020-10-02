‘The Wire’ Star Dominic West: I Did ‘Leap in the Air With Joy’ at News of Trump Coronavirus Diagnosis

The Wire and The Affair actor Dominic West said he felt “joy” when news of President Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus, telling morning television he leapt in the air with joy at the news.

The English-born actor was speaking to UK television show Good Morning Britain Friday in his capacity as an ambassador for British Royal charity The Prince’s Trust, as he discussed the work the body had been doing helping young people through the coronavirus pandemic. But the discussion took a dark turn when the host asked West for his response to the news U.S. President Donald Trump had tested positive for the Chinese virus.

Dominic West said:

err, well, I did slightly leap in the air with joy. He said it is what it is, and I think the phrase is, what goes around comes around. I just hope it doesn’t interfere with him being elected out of office, that’s all… I’m not a fan of his, as you can probably tell. I just hope Biden stays healthy and gets the presidency as quickly as possible. I think Trump is a catastrophe for America and for the world.

The actor, who has the good fortune to live in his wife’s grand ancestral castle — which her family have inhabited for over 700 years — also said there was an element of “schadenfreude” to his feelings about the news. Schadenfreude is a German compound word which, according to EtymologyOnline, is rendered in English as “malicious joy in the misfortunes of others” and literally translates as “damage-joy”.

British newspaper The Daily Mail notes that beyond how blunt West’s comments were they were particularly “tone deaf” given the husband of his interviewer is presently in hospital with coronavirus. In fact TV Host Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper is, by the reckoning of the newspaper, has been in hospital with coronavirus longer than anyone else in Britain, at over seven months.

The comments came after Donald Trump revealed that he and Melania Trump has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The pair said they were “feeling good” and that the President would be continuing with his duties.