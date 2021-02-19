‘Two Inch Man’ Offered Priority Coronavirus Shot in NHS Records Mix-Up

“It really made me rethink what I was going to do for pancake night,” he added.

Should they not have been in touch before to see how the man the size of a thumb was getting on? — Jennifer Williams (@JenWilliamsMEN) February 17, 2021

It was only when Mr Thorp, the political editor at the Liverpool Echo, called his GP after getting the letter that the error was exposed and cleared.

“This led to some serious soul-searching and a quickly revised schedule for Pancake Day (I opted for four instead of five),” Mr Thorp wrote of his experience before detailing what he described as “one of the more bizarre phone calls of my life”.

The NHS staff member at the surgery told Thorp that his details had been put into the system incorrectly when he had registered with the GP last year.

“I’m not sure how he kept it together when he told me that this, combined with my weight, had given me a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 28,000,” he wrote in the Echo.

“If I had been less stunned, I would have asked why no one was more concerned that a man of these remarkable dimensions was slithering around south Liverpool,” he said.