Sweden: Migrant-Background Rapists Make Up Majority of Attackers

The Lund University found the majority of convicted rapists in Sweden are of migrant backgrounds and nearly half of rapists born abroad in a landmark study which is one of the first of its kind in the high-migration level nation.

The study, which was published online on February 22nd, looked at a total of 3,039 convicted rapists and found that 59.3 per cent of the convicts came from ‘migrant backgrounds’ — first and second-generation migrants.

For those offenders born outside of Sweden — 47.8 per cent in total — 34.5 per cent came from the North African and Middle Eastern region, while 19.1 per cent came from sub-Saharan Africa.

Year After Breitbart Report, Swedish MSM Catch up on Migrant Background of Majority of Gang Rapists https://t.co/QtdvJ0wV9h — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 22, 2018

Just under a third of the offenders, or 32.5 per cent, were on some form of government welfare programme, while 38.6 per cent were said to have low levels of education.

The authors of the study noted the paper came across a background of rising levels of rape in Sweden and lamented the lack of other research on the backgrounds of convicted rapists saying, “Unfortunately, studies on rape offenders’ characteristics in a Swedish context are absent and, as far as we are aware, there is only one previous study, which has evaluated this issue in regard to adult male-on-female rape offenders.”

The other study cited, a 2020 study from researchers at Malmo University, looked exclusively at cases in the city of Malmo but also gound that the majority of rapists, 71 per cent, were from migrant backgrounds as well.

Sweden: Sex Crimes Have Tripled Since 2014 https://t.co/h8edXiWcKJ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 10, 2019

“Our findings are of particular importance for crime preventive efforts. Very little, however, is known about the association between rape and different contextual factors among immigrants in Sweden,” the authors said and called for more studies to better understand the issue.

As early as 2017, Breitbart News reported on the overrepresentation of migrants in case of gang rape, with research indicating that 85 per cent of those involved in gang rapes were foreign in origin.

A year later, Swedish newspaper Expressen reported that almost every man convicted of gang rape from 2016 and 2017 had a migrant background.

The study was followed just months later by another report, this time published by newspaper Aftonbladet, that confirmed the vast over-representation of migrants in gang rape cases.

Sweden was one of the most enthusiastic adopters of mass migration during the mid-2010s Europe Migrant Crisis, a significant event in the nation’s history which has radically altered the constitution of the country. A nation of just ten million souls, Sweden issued 1.2 million residency permits to new migrants in ten years, meaning that by 2020 one fifth of all ‘Swedes’ were foreign-born.

Sweden: Child Rapes Drove Overall Rape Increase in 2020 https://t.co/Fu6RpTkaaw — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 23, 2021