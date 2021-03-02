Supporters of far-leftist terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas (pictured, above) vandalised the family home of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the latest of a series of incidents in support of the serial political killer, who has been on hunger strike for 54 days.

Koufodinas’s supporters, who police have not yet identified, spray-painted slogans supporting the far-left extremist currently on a hunger strike after demanding to be transferred from a maximum-security prison.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis’s brother in law, Pavlos Bakoyannis, was one of Koufodinas’s victims during his 25-year career as a political assassin. The far-left terrorist had assassinated the conservative lawmaker in 1989, shooting him at the entrance of his office in Athens.

According to a report from the Greek newspaper I Kathimerini, the attack on the Greek prime minister’s home in Crete was not the only incident to take place on Friday. The offices of Mitsotakis’s New Democracy party in central Chania, a city on the Greek island, were vandalised while the offices of local New Democracy MP Manoussos Voloudakis, located near Chania’s courthouse, was covered with red paint.

“Their successive attacks to request privileged treatment for a man convicted of 11 murders do not intimidate anyone. Democracy and the rule of law can neither be intimidated nor blackmailed,” the New Democracy party said in a statement.

The attacks are just the latest from supporters of the convicted terrorist and come just days after the residence of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou was also targetted.

Dimitris Koufodinas served as a hitman for the notorious Revolutionary Organization 17 November (17N) and was behind at least 11 murders between 1975 and 2000. He is currently serving eleven life sentences.

On Monday, the Greek government formally denied his request for a prison transfer, with government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni telling media: “The state does not negotiate with convicts and will not relinquish its sovereign right to how to detain them. (He) has the ability to end the hunger strike and exercise the legal options at his disposal.”

Doctors treating Koufodinas at the General Hospital of Larissa, meanwhile, have said that his medical condition has “seriously deteriorated” and that the terrorist has spent 11 days in the intensive care unit. On Tuesday, Protothema reported Koufodinas’ hunger strike had gone on so long he was “on the verge of life and death”, and on the edge of slipping into a coma. The convicted far-left terrorist has not eaten for 54 days.