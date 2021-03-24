Police have visited the home of London Mayor candidate Laurence Fox to warn him that he may have been in breach of government coronavirus regulations while out on the campaign trail.

Actor turned freedom campaigner Fox, leader of the Reclaim Party, posted footage of the encounter on Twitter:

A blue-muzzled, polite, and clearly embarrassed police officer tells Fox:

We’ve just had a report, basically, of somebody reporting you to us about breaking Covid rules, about your campaign for the mayoral election, OK? Apparently he’s saying that the rules were relaxed on 8th March for door to door canvassing but you’ve been apparently meeting big groups in London and running your campaign that way.

This is, of course, a reference to Fox’s appearance at the March for Freedom rally in London on Saturday, in which crowds estimated at 50,000 or more marched peacefully down some of London’s main thoroughfares (Park Lane, Oxford Street, Holborn, the Embankment), cheered by onlookers including horn-tooting bus drivers. Despite its size, the March went almost completely ignored by the mainstream media — almost as if the Establishment had collectively decided to airbrush the event from history.

The policeman went on to tell Fox:

We haven’t got any evidence per se at the moment but we just wanted to let you know so that you can be mindful of what is being reported and what you are doing.

Though it’s clear from the video that the hapless policeman was only there on sufferance — responding to a vexatious complaint from an anonymous member of the public — the incident does appear to set a sinister precedent.

Fox has now been warned that merely by attending an open-air rally in support of the very essence of his London Mayoral campaign – cancelling the lockdown and re-opening the city for business immediately – he is now liable to be threatened by the police.

The oddly detailed nature of the complaint on the subject of election rules (“rules were relaxed on 7th March for door to door canvassing”) will do little to deter suspicions that this may be a case of dirty tricks by one of his election rivals, rather than just a disinterested member of the public.

“I thought we were built on freedom, but I’m finding out very quickly that we’re not,” @LozzaFox said, railing against the “noisy authoritarian part of our society” cowing the freedom-loving part into silence.

