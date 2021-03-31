One man has been knifed to death and two others hospitalised in a suspected triple stabbing in Croydon, London.

The attacks on March 30th left one man dead at the scene on Alpha Road — where a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in broad daylight just weeks ago — with two others self-presenting at a hospital in the south of the British capital with knife knife wounds.

“Police were called at approximately 21:10hrs on Tuesday, 30 March to reports of a stabbing on Alpha Road, Croydon,” confirmed a Metropolitan Police spokesman in a statement quoted by the British press.

“Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to trace his next of kin,” the spokesman added.

“Two men have self-presented at a south London hospital with stab injuries. They are believed to be connected to the prior Alpha Road incident. We await an update on their conditions.

“A crime scene remains in place and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing,” the spokesman concluded, warning that “At this early stage, there have been no arrests” — and therefore the killer is presumably still at large.

A fourth man stabbed in the London borough of Camden just hours after police were called to Alpha Road, but this stabbing is not believed to be connected to the other three.

In addition to the previous killing of a 19-year-old on Alpha Road, Croydon saw a flurry of some ten stabbings over the space of just two hours on February 5th, which left one man dead.

Knife crime across England and Wales as a whole has reached record levels in recent years, with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) recording over 50,000 offences for the first time.

London’s first fatal stabbing victim of 2021 was a 17-year-old killed just yards from his front door in a dispute over a friend’s stolen phone, who had put together an anti-knife crime video at the college he was attending just weeks prior.

