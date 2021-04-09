‘A Great Man in Both War and Peace’: Tributes to Prince Philip

Condolences have poured in from around the world following news of the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the consort of Queen Elizabeth II.

World War Two veteran Prince Philip, born Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark on the island of Corfu on June 10th, 1921, died on Friday, two months before marking his 100th birthday.

Very sad to see the death of Prince Philip. He was a great man in both war and peace. All of our thoughts are with our magnificent Queen. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 9, 2021

Brexit leader Nigel Farage wrote of the news on April 9th: “Very sad to see the death of Prince Philip. He was a great man in both war and peace. All of our thoughts are with our magnificent Queen.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country was united “both in grief and gratitude; grief at Prince Philip’s passing, and gratitude for his decades of selfless service to the country”.

Their marriage has been a symbol of strength, stability and hope, even as the world around them changed – most recently during the pandemic. It was a partnership that inspired millions in Britain and beyond. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 9, 2021

Labour leader Keir Starmer remarked with sadness that the UK had lost “an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip” who had “dedicated his life to our country”.

Ben Harris-Quinney, chairman of the UK’s oldest conservative think tank The Bow Group told Breitbart London: “If you had to select ten figures that have had the most significant effect on shaping Britain over the past 100 years, it would be hard not to place Prince Philip among them.

“Prime ministers and governments come and go, but Her Majesty the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have been not only symbols of Britain, but leaders of Britain.”

I express my deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip was the consummate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) April 9, 2021

(Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel)

Leaders of Commonwealth countries also shared their sympathies including the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, called the Duke of Edinburgh “a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country – and the world.”

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid tribute to the Duke’s commitment to the Commonwealth, noting he had been a patron to over 50 Australian organisations and had a “strong connection with the Australian Defence Force.”

My thoughts and prayers are with the British people and the @royalfamily. It was with deep regret that I learned of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/BVk64cN91J — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) April 9, 2021

(Zoltan Kovacs, International Spokesman for Hungarian President Viktor Orban)

Remarking that the Duke had visited Australia more than 20 times, Mr Morrison said: “Australians send our love and deepest condolences to her Majesty and all the Royal family. The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia.”

Kind wishes poured in from other parts of the world, including from the president of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who shared a picture of the Corfu-born European prince in his youth.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who was born in Corfu, served his country with devotion for many decades. I extend my warm condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the members of the @RoyalFamily and the British people. pic.twitter.com/qmB4PZjLDM — President GR (@PresidencyGR) April 9, 2021

Former cricketer and President of Pakistan Imran Khan said: “My condolences on the demise of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Britain has lost a wise elder who was imbued with a unique spirit of public service. His role in promoting Pakistan-UK relations will always be remembered.”

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Prince Philip. His friendship with Germany, his straightforwardness and his sense of duty will not be forgotten,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote.

The US Congress extends condolences over the passing of Prince Philip, whose life was distinguished by an inspiring ethic of dedicated service. May it be a comfort to Her Majesty & the Royal family that so many mourn with & pray for them at this sad time. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 9, 2021

(Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives)

Germany’s President Walter Steinmeier praised Prince Philip’s service during the Second World War when he fought the “Nazi terror”.

“Prince Philip fought for the liberation of Europe,” Mr Steinmeier wrote. “His contribution to democracy and peace will remain in our memories. We Germans mourn a winning personality who made an important contribution to the reconciliation of our nations after the horrors of the Second World War.”

Prince Philip witnessed the Japanese surrender signing while serving as a Royal Navy officer in 1945.

My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2021

(Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India)

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence offered his “deepest sympathies and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and all the people of our great ally the United Kingdom. God bless Prince Philip, a man of dignity and devotion to family and country.”

My heartfelt condolences go out to the @RoyalFamily on the passing of Prince Philip. His loss will be deeply felt in the UK and across the globe. https://t.co/YlqSEBY1Ym — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) April 9, 2021

(Tsai Ing-wen, President of Taiwan)

The Duke’s passing also saw leaders of countries whose relations are strained with the West offering without condition their heartfelt condolences, including the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who expressed his “deepest condolences” on behalf of his country and that he “share[s] the sorrow of the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom”.

Upon the passing of The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, spouse of Queen Elizabeth II, I convey my deepest condolences on behalf of my country and the Turkish nation. I share the sorrow of the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) April 9, 2021

The Russian Embassy in London tweeted: “Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh, great-great-grandson of Russian Emperor Nicholas I, was admired and will be mourned by many Russians. May his soul rest in peace.”

While Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had sent Queen Elizabeth II a telegram to offer his “deep condolences”, wishing her “courage and fortitude in the face of a grievous and irreparable loss”.