Hotel Mogul Sir Richard Sutton Stabbed to Death in Dorset Home

One of Britain’s wealthiest men, hotel mogul Sir Richard Sutton is dead after an attack inside his Dorset home.

Sir Richard Sutton and an as-yet unnamed female companion were attacked at Sutton’s home in Dorset. Sutton was declared dead at the scene, while the woman, thought to be his wife, was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol. She remains in critical condition. Metro police said they arrested a 34-year-old suspect in the murder in Hammersmith after stopping his vehicle. Authorities believe the man and Sutton were acquainted prior to the attack.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter released a statement saying “our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died and the injured woman at this extremely difficult time,” assuring the public “they are being supported by specially trained officers.”

“We will be carrying out a full investigation to establish exactly what happened at the address in Higher Langham,” Huxter continued, “and I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area on the evening of April 7 to please contact us.” Huxter said their would be “heavy police presence” in the vicinity of the cordoned home, but “officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”

Sir Richard Sutton Ltd. released a statement regarding the wealthy hotelier. “We are deeply saddened and devastated by the sudden death of Sir Richard Sutton, announced this morning,” they said. “Sir Richard was a caring, generous and warm family man, who genuinely regarded those who worked for him as part of his extended family,” they added, continuing:

Sir Richard was passionately devoted to both his company and its people, setting the highest standards for quality in the hotel, farming and property interests within the group. His loss will be felt by everyone within the company, those who worked with him, and his family who have lost an incredible individual. Our thoughts are with the Sutton family at this tragic time.

North Dorset Conservative MP Simon Hoare said Sutton was a “charming man,” with a “very good sense of humor,” who he had known even before his time as an MP. “I knew him, strangely enough I knew him before I was an MP as my company did a lot of work for his estate many years ago,” he said. “He was a charming man, he had a very good sense of humour, he was politically astute and genial.”