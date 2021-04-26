Muslim Migrant Who Stabbed Gay Couple Has No Regrets, Court Hears

A Syrian Muslim migrant who attacked a homosexual couple with knives, killing one, has no regrets, a German court has heard.

Abdullah al HH, as the migrant is referred to in the press, wanted “to live according to the strict interpretation of the Qur’an” and turned to the Islamic State, a psychologist told the Dresden Higher Regional Court, according to a Der Spiegel court report.

The Syrian revealed his thoughts to the psychologist, such as his belief that it was legitimate to kill “unbelievers”, while serving the short sentence he received in 2018 for obtaining instructions on how to build a suicide bomb vest.

The psychologist said Abdullah did not appear to have any real appreciation for why he was in prison, telling the court he “had the feeling [the migrant] was trivializing the whole thing” and “didn’t see [what he had done] as a criminal offense”.

Nevertheless, he was released back among the public on September 29th 2020 — just six months after his comments about killing “unbelievers”, and despite the psychologist concluding he was very dangerous and the State Criminal Police Office and Office for the Protection of the Constitution acknowledging that he was a threat.

Just five days later he launched a frenzied knife attack on two gay men, Thomas L and Oliver L, near Dresden’s Frauenkirche Dresden (Church of Our Lady), stabbing them in the back and leaving Thomas dead and Oliver severely wounded.

He was able to leave the scene of the crime undetected and remained at large for some two weeks before being arrested.

He is said to have said he had no regrets about the attack, except that he failed to succeed in ending both of their lives, as they were unbelievers.

Asked by presiding judge Hans Schlueter-Staats why Abdullah had radicalised further during his short spell in prison, the psychologist said that her guess was that “he realized then that he would be deported and that he had no [future prospects] in Germany .”

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery