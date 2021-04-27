Harry, Meghan Join the Bidens, Kamala Harris, for Celebrity-Studded Multi-Network Vaccine Benefit Concert

Meghan and Prince Harry will join the Bidens and Kamala Harris in headlining a Live Aid-style benefit concert, dubbed “VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World”, to call on global leaders to “commit to vaccine equity” and ship coronavirus jabs to developing nations.

The famously woke couple — who relocated to California after stepping away from their duties as members of the British Royal Family to pursue money-making projects and left-wing activism — has been tapped by the non-profit Global Citizen to serve as campaign chairs for their world-wide vaccine push.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both appear at the concert in Los Angeles, which will be pre-taped and streamed online and aired on American broadcasters ABC, FOX, and CBS on May 8th.

The star-studded event will also feature appearances from President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden as well as from Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a statement, Harry and Meghan said: “Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss, and struggle—together. Now we need to recover and heal—together.

“We can’t leave anybody behind. We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone everywhere has equal access to the vaccine. We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution, and in that, restore faith in our common humanity. This mission couldn’t be more critical or important.”

It's almost time for #VaxLive! On May 8, join us, @SelenaGomez, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, @JLo, @FooFighters, @chrissyteigen and more for a show with an urgent message: everyone, everywhere deserves access to a COVID-19 vaccine. https://t.co/bo7s7X9Utf pic.twitter.com/wZiBE3D2EJ — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 27, 2021

A slew of American celebrities is set to attend VAX LIVE, including Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn, and Sean Penn, who will give speeches on the importance of “vaccine equity”.

Musical performances are also planned by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, among others, with singer Selena Gomez hosting.

VAX Live has partnered with the White House for its so-called “We Can Do This” initiative, in order to “help reduce vaccine hesitancy” and to encourage mask-wearing and social distancing measures.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Prime Minister Andrej Plenković of Croatia are also planned to attend the concert.

President Macron said: “Last autumn, I called for the sharing of the doses ordered by our countries, to ensure both solidarity and health security.”

“Today I call on all my colleagues to join this momentum and make a commitment at VAX LIVE.”

Global Citizen said that the concert will call on governments around the world to donate $19 billion in doses of coronavirus vaccines and other resources to poorer nations, echoing calls from the recently installed head of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as well as from American billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates.

Are We Supposed to Care? Woke Millionaires Meghan and Harry Lambasted as Out of Touch https://t.co/ORC8KffYAE — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 8, 2021

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka