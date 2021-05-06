Isabel Díaz Ayuso — Spain’s answer to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem — has won a surprise victory in the Madrid regional elections on an anti-lockdown, pro-freedom ticket.
Ayuso, the regional leader of the conservative People’s Party, won a resounding victory over the socialist opposition in the elections on Tuesday.
According to the Euronews:
The PP’s conservative regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP) had campaigned under the slogan of “Freedom”, championing relaxed COVID-19 measures and criticising the approach of the national government, led by Socialist Pedro Sánchez, to managing the pandemic in Spain.
Ayuso had called the election after the PP’s coalition with the liberal Cuidadanos party collapsed two years into its mandate.
Speaking on Tuesday, she said the results backed her policies of keeping bars, restaurants and other businesses open even at the height of the pandemic to keep the economy moving.
