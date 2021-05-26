America can keep Meghan and Harry as they are not wanted back in Britain after being too lazy to fulfil their duties, said Nigel Farage.

Appearing on Stuart Varney’s Fox Business programme on Tuesday, the Brexit leader was asked whether the British would the Duke of Sussex back, “please”.

“No, he’s yours I’m afraid. He’s our most recent export to the USA,” Farage joked.

“I don’t want to see him back in the United Kingdom, but I have a feeling that before too long Americans will see through this victimhood story as well,” he predicted.

Mr Farage continued: “Every claim he makes, such as ‘we tried our hardest to make it work before we left, or before Megxit’ – that’s blown away by the fact that we know they were in negotiations with Disney, with Netflix, at least a year before they left.”

The Brexiteer and avid supporter of the British Monarchy accused the couple of being too lazy to live up to the role of being working royals — a position which the couple infamously abandoned in favour of pursuing left-wing activism and media roles.

“I think the truth of it is this: if you’re born into the Royal Family, or you marry into the Royal Family, it’s a life of extraordinary privilege – but it’s a life of hard work as well,” Farage said.

“A good working royal will do perhaps 300, maybe 400, engagements every single year and what is clear is that Harry and Meghan simply did not want to do the work. I have no sympathy for them whatsoever,” he concluded.

Following months of woke outbursts, Meghan and Harry have seen their popularity plummet in the UK, with a majority of the British public saying that they would be in favour of stripping the couple of their royal titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which they have retained out of courtesy, despite jettisoning their roles as working royals.

Mr Farage has also joined the chorus of calls to remove their titles, saying in March: “They are posing an enormous threat to the royal family,” Farage said, adding: “I think the time has come to strip them of their royal titles.”

“They are clearly intent on, number one, destroying the Monarchy and number two, making themselves as big a stars, as a big a leaders, of the Woke Revolution in America and the rest of the world. It’s a very, very sad day for this country.”

Following the now-infamous tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview in which the pair made allegations of racism against the Royal Family in regards to Meghan’s mixed-race background, they have become the darlings of the liberal elite in American.

Indeed, Prince Harry headlined the “VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World” event in Los Angeles earlier this month. The woke prince was joined by the likes of liberal Hollywood elites such as Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and Jimmy Kimmel. The benefit concert, which sought to foster “vaccine equity” globally, also saw virtual appearances by President Biden and Kamala Harris.

True to form, Prince Harry has adopted many of the talking points of the American left, including describing the guarantee of freedom of speech under the First Amendment as “bonkers” and has called for a crackdown on supposed “misinformation” on the internet.

