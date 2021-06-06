Salvini Coalition Polling at 52 Per Cent as Italian Left Flounders

The centre-right coalition led by populist League leader Matteo Salvini has reached 52 per cent in a poll released this week, while the largest leftist parties combined only reach 34 per cent.

The latest poll, conducted by Antonia Noto of Noto Sondaggi for the television programme Porta A Porta, reveals that the League (Lega) keep their top spot with 21.5 per cent of the vote, followed by the national-conservative Brothers of Italy (FdI) with 18.5 per cent, Il Giornale reports.

The poll is just the latest to show the FdI, led by firebrand conservative Giorgia Meloni, ahead of the leftist Democratic Party (PD) and the second-largest party in Italy. An SWG poll released earlier this week revealed the FdI on at least 20 per cent support, a first for the party.

The Democratic Party, formerly the chief opposition to Salvini’s League, are now relegated to third with 18 per cent of the vote in the Noto poll. In comparison, the left-populist Five Star Movement (M5S) sits at just 16 per cent — half their vote in the last national election in 2018.

Earlier this week, Salvini gave an interview to Il Giornale, stating that he wanted to strengthen the unity of the centre-right coalition ahead of June 1st, 2023, the latest date for a national election to be called.

The FdI under Giorgia Meloni has seen much of its rise in popularity come after being the only major party to refuse to enter the grand coalition government under Prime Minister Mario Draghi, a former president of the European Central Bank (ECB). Salvini joined the coalition.

“We have the duty to create common lists with everyone in 2023. All together in the majority, choosing candidates common to the entire centre-right, then each will compete in the proportional vote, and there will express their identity,” Salvini said.

Others, meanwhile, have suggested the possibility of Meloni and her party overtaking Salvini and the League in the polls and predicted that this could destabilize Draghi’s grand coalition.

The surge in support for the centre-right parties comes as Italy faces another wave of illegal migration, with over a thousand migrants flooding into the island of Lampedusa in recent weeks and migrant “taxi” NGOs dropping off hundreds more migrants at Italian ports.

