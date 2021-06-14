An electric coach which drove from London to the G7 site to promote the vital importance of green energy has got stranded in Cornwall because it could not find anywhere to recharge its batteries.

According to Cornwall Live:

Planet Mark, the organisers of the Zero Carbon Tour, successfully travelled from London to the Eden Project, a distance of 263 miles with one recharge, in the electrically-powered Yutong coach. However, in order to make the return leg through the South West of England the coach needs a recharge. But with 60 to 70 miles it has found that there are no serviceable chargers left on the network and the five that they attempted to use in Cornwall were unable to charge the bus.

On the day that the #G7 leaders discussed the #climatecrisis we wanted the #CarbonBattleBus to be joining supporters in #Cornwall

But having visited 10 x charging stations till midnight, the Bus & the #ZeroCarbonTour are parked as we cant recharge!!?https://t.co/VVspYcPQcc — Steve Malkin (@StevePositive) June 13, 2021

According to Planet Mark, this is a sign that more ‘investment’ (ie taxpayer money) needs to be splurged on electrical charge points.

But perhaps the real lesson of the story is that the green transition to ‘Build Back Better’ promoted at the G7 summit is hopelessly optimistic and will cause chaos and delays everywhere it is tried.

Meanwhile, in Germany…

A fire in a bus depot in Hanover has resulted in damage worth millions and a large-scale deployment of the fire brigade. According to Üstra spokesman Udo Iwannek, the fire caused damage worth millions. A total of nine buses were burned out, including five electric buses, two hybrid buses, a diesel bus and a coach. The charging infrastructure was also damaged… The fire in the electric buses posed a challenge for the fire brigade during the extinguishing work. A high level of heat radiation emanates from the batteries in the buses, said fire department spokesman Meyer. It was therefore difficult for the rescue workers to get close to the scene of the fire. The hall, which was in danger of collapsing, also posed a risk. Unexpected help for the rescue workers came from the sky in the form of heavy downpours. “That was excellent for the extinguishing work,” said Meyer. If the batteries of electric cars catch fire, they can pop and form a huge cloud of soot. At times there was a dark cloud of smoke above the Üstra site in the Mittelfeld district. The population was asked to keep windows and doors closed.

We’ve seen our green future. Doesn’t look like it works…