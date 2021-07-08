Exiled Erdogan-Critical Journalist Attacked in Germany

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – A Turkish journalist, who is critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan´s government and has been living in exile in Germany, was injured after being attacked outside his home by three men who reportedly warned him to stop writing.

Erk Acarer, a columnist for Turkey´s independent Birgun newspaper, said in a video posted on Twitter that the attack occurred late Wednesday in the courtyard of his home outside Berlin. He sustained some swelling on his head and was kept at a hospital for several hours for observation.

Berlin police confirmed the assault, saying Acarer was attacked by several people on Wednesday evening in the Rudow district.

In a video posted on Twitter, Acarer said that one of his attackers warned him in Turkish: “You will not write.”

Earlier, the journalist posted a photograph of himself, saying he was attacked “with fists and knives.”

“I know the attackers. I will never surrender to fascism,” Acarer wrote.

Acarer was among a group of journalists who were prosecuted for reporting on the funeral of a Turkish intelligence officer who was killed in Libya and was quietly buried. Five of the journalists were convicted for violating Turkey´s intelligence laws and of disclosing secret information. The case against Acarer is continuing.