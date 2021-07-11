Brexit champion Nigel Farage said the European Union could not “bear the thought of Brexit Britain” succeeding after a spokesman for European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she wants Italy to beat England in the European Football Championship final.

“Her heart is with the Squadra Azzurra [the blue squad] so she will be supporting Italy on Sunday,” said a spokesman for the German eurocrat, whose own national team was sent packing by the England squad in the tournament’s final 16 knock-outs.

“I didn’t want to bring Brexit into it, believe,” commented Nigel Farage, former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) and the Brexit Party, now Reform UK, in an appearance on GB News.

“Ursula von der Leyen and other European Commissioners are making it absolutely clear they want Italy to win; they’re telling us that the whole of Europe wants Italy to win; they can’t bear the thought of Brexit Britain succeeding,” he accused.

“They didn’t even like the fact that the Swiss had as good a run as they did,” he added, with the small Alpine country having never been a member of the EU or its predecessor bodies, the European Community (EC) and European Economic Community (EEC) — and having unilaterally cancelled trade talks with Brussels over its demands for a commercial agreement to be tied to Free Movement migration earlier this year.

🏴 'They can't bear the thought of Brexit Britain succeeding!' Nigel Farage and Paul Embery discuss the EU's Ursula von der Leyen's remarks saying she wants Italy to win the Euro 2020 final. pic.twitter.com/w4DG6KMM6r — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 11, 2021

‘Lexit’ (left-wing Brexit) campaigner and trade unionist Paul Embery agreed with Farage that the European Commission’s intervention in the pandemic-delayed UEFA European Football Championship 2020 was “a little bit unnecessary” but added that he “suspect[ed] that not a single England player is going to be bothered about what Ursula von der Leyen is saying.”

“Or even knows her name, probably,” joked Farage.

“Or even knows her name,” agreed Embery. “So, you know, I think she’s probably speaking in a bit of a cocoon now.”

The English and Italian teams will face off at 8 p.m. London time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening.

