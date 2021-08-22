Britain’s 95-year-old monarch has reportedly lost patience with Prince Harry and his wife, American ex-actress Meghan Markle, having “lawyered up” after her woke grandson’s announcement of a tell-all memoir.

“The feeling, coming right from the top, is that enough is enough,” an informant described as a “well-placed source” has told The Sun, the United Kingdom’s leading “red top” tabloid.

“There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and Royal Family can only be pushed so far,” the source told the newspaper, warning that senior royals “are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated.”

Harry claims he is writing his memoir “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become” — although he has not actually given up his royal title, the asset which has allowed the academically non-gifted 36-year-old to walk away from his public duties as a “senior royal” and into a lucrative career as a Hollywood celebrity.

Harry and Meghan, known as the Sussexes after their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which the Queen granted as a personal courtesy, recently signalled via unofficial biographer Omid Scobie that they were unhappy that the Queen did not take “full ownership” after Meghan made strongly disputed race claims about the British royals in an interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

“The royals’ legal team are speaking to firms with expertise in libel and privacy,” said the source for The Sun.

“If someone were named in the book and accused of something directly that could be a libel and also infringe their rights to a private family life,” they added, musing that it would be “ironic if Harry and Meghan were accused of breaching privacy given their pronouncements on the subject.”

“The legal team could also contact publishers of the book to ask for advance warning of its contents and a right to reply,” they said of the memoirs, expected to be published by Penguin Random House in 2022 — perhaps particularly insensitively, given that year should mark a record-breaking Platinum Jubilee for the recently-widowed Queen.

The Sussexes grievance-laden and seemingly perpetual media appearances in the United States have won few plaudits in Britain — barring woke, well-t0-do left-liberals who are otherwise generally opposed to Britain’s monarchist tradition — with a majority of Britons thinking their trend-setting Oprah interview was “inappropriate” and that they should be stripped of their titles.

“There are concerns that the American public are falling for what Harry and Meghan say,” however, at least according to The Sun‘s source — although their popularity in “the colonies” may have soured somewhat after the prince denounced the First Amendment as “bonkers”.

