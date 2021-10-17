Sweden: Woman Injured in Gothenburg Apartment Bombing Dies

A woman who was injured in the large apartment bombing in Gothenburg, Sweden late last month has died in a local hospital.

The woman was one of 16 people who were injured and taken to the hospital in the aftermath of the explosion, which took place late last month in the Annedal district of Gothenburg at around 5 a.m.

Stefan Gustafsson, press spokesperson for the police in the western region, commented on the case, telling broadcaster SVT: “It has been investigated as attempted murder, now it is a completed murder. It is tragic that it led to a death.”

While most of the 16 people hospitalised following the bombing were taken in with symptoms such as smoke inhalation, four of the victims were taken to critical care. All but the now-deceased woman were able to recover from their serious injuries.

Man Wanted After Apartment Block Explosion in Sweden Leaves Over 20 Injured https://t.co/Pq3CLD8NuB — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 1, 2021

Initially, police stated that the main suspect in the case was a 55-year-old man who was reportedly angry over Wuhan virus restrictions that would not allow him to visit his mother in a nursing home.

The 55-year-old was also in the process of being evicted by the owner of the apartment building over the course of the previous several months.

The suspect was later found dead by police in a body of water just over a week after the bombing ,but it is unclear if he took his own life or suffered an accident. A preliminary autopsy released this week ruled out potential foul play.

Anders Börjesson, the police commanding officer, spoke to SVT after the discovery of the body of the suspect, saying: “That’s not the outcome we were hoping for.”

Investigations into the bombing itself are still ongoing, though technicians are sad to have left the building this week and it is expected to be handed back to the property owner.

Explosions and bombings have become more common in some parts of Sweden in recent years, with Stockholm, the country’s capital, seeing a record number of explosions in 2020.

The Swedish capital city of Stockholm saw a record number of explosions and bombings in 2020 despite the Chinese coronavirus pandemic theoretically encouraging people to stay at home, according to police statistics. https://t.co/h4eGXjqCoJ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 21, 2021