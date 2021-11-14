Germany’s Merkel Proclaims It Is ‘Duty’ of Citizens to Get Vaccinated

Chancellor Angela Merkel told the citizens of Germany that it is their “duty” to get vaccinated and compared the coronavirus pandemic to the alleged climate crisis.

Appearing alongside New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a virtual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Friday, Chancellor Merkel significantly ramped up her rhetoric on vaccines.

“You have the right to get vaccinated. But, to a certain extent, you also, as a member of society, have the duty to be vaccinated to protect yourself and to protect others,” she asserted in comments reported by Germany’s national broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

On Thursday, Germany recorded the highest number of cases since the pandemic began, with over 50,000 new cases being logged.

The rise in cases has also prompted the state of Saxony to impose lockdown measures on the unvaccinated, including banning them from restaurants, bars, public events, and sports facilities.

Other states in Germany’s federal system, which have comparable regional power to states in the United States of America, are expected to follow suit.

Continuing her push on Saturday, Chancellor Merkel said on her podcast that the current rate of vaccination is not sufficient “to build up adequate protection for all of us”, calling for a “national effort” to administer booster shots.

She also argued that a “threshold” number of cases should be instituted in order to impose further national lockdown measures should hospitals be overrun with coronavirus patients. The German leader did not specify whether she believes that closing down schools again would be necessary, in her opinion, to contain the spread of the virus.

In her meeting with Jacinda Ardern, Chancellor Merkel went on to compare the coronavirus to the alleged climate crisis, saying: “When you see the start of an exponential increase you have to act immediately.

“[C]limate change… also has exponential growth, and we have to act at a time when it is not at all visible how the numbers will grow.”

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart London in October, Baroness Claire Fox of Britain’s House of Lords warned that government will look to brand climate change as a “public health issue” in order to take more power away from the people.

“If a government realises that when public health is deployed as the spectre to frighten people then actually they can accumulate a lot of power for themselves without too much opposition,” Baronness Fox said.

Demonstrating the probability of the prediction coming to fruition, Britain’s Prince Charles told the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow earlier this month that climate change, like the coronavirus, represents a “cross-border threat” and therefore a “vast military-style campaign” is required globally to combat the alleged crisis.

