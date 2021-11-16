Teen Brutally Beaten by Family for Refusing to Wear Islamic Veil

A 14-year-old Bangladeshi girl living in Ostia near Rome, Italy, was hospitalised after her 17-year-old brother allegedly brutally beat her for not wearing an Islamic veil.

The girl, who is originally from Bangladesh, was hospitalised on Saturday after her older brother allegedly threw her against a wall and then slammed her head on a piece of furniture.

After being treated for her head injury, the teen reported the incident to the Carabinieri, stating that she had also been beaten repeatedly by her mother, who demanded she wears the Islamic veil, Il Giornale reports.

“They want to send me to Bangladesh,” the girl told the Carabinieri officers while detailing the alleged beatings and harassment she suffered.

The case, investigating criminal mistreatment and injury, has been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for minors in Rome.

A Chechen teen girl was allegedly stabbed by her older brother for acting too European and was also raped by her father. https://t.co/2T96Kzipmw — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 3, 2021

Senator William De Vecchis, a member of populist Matteo Salvini’s League, commented on the case, saying: “The shameful attack, suffered in Ostia by a teenager originally from Bangladesh at the hands of her mother and brother because she refused to wear the burqa and to strictly follow the rules of Islam, is unacceptable and must be firmly condemned.”

Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the national-conservative Brothers of Italy (FdI), Italy’s most popular party according to recent polling, reacted with anger to the case, calling it a “shameful story, one that involves a Bangladeshi girl, beaten and humiliated by her family because she is against wearing the burqa.

‘And this is just one of the many cases that, on a daily basis, concern young people abused by their parents by virtue of fundamentalist dictates.”

“It is unacceptable. In our country, there is no room for those who are not able to respect our culture and civilisation,” Ms Meloni added.

Honour violence remains a problem across Western Europe, with young women and girls often being the victims. Last month, a trial began for a Chechen accused of stabbing his then-15-year-old sister, allegedly because she was trying to live like a European.

Last year, Sweden saw a similar case to that in Ostia, when an Iraqi asylum seeker was sentenced to eight years in prison for beating his daughter with a kebab spit and forcing his daughters to wear Islamic veils. In 2020 alone, Sweden reportedly saw nearly 1,000 honour-related crimes.

The father, who fled to Sweden from Iraq with his family in 2006 and was highly active at the local mosque, was found guilty of abuse, serious abuse, illegal threats, and unlawful coercion from a period between January of 2015 and September 17th of 2019. https://t.co/DjvdWdukxc — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 11, 2020