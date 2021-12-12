French Rapper Arrested over Child Sex Abuse Allegations

French hip-hop musician Doc Gynéco was arrested by police this week after allegations that the 47-year-old sexually abused a girl as young as twelve.

Doc Gynéco, the alias of Bruno Beausire, was taken into custody by French police on Wednesday as part of an initial investigation into “sexual assault on a minor under 15 years old” according to the Bobigny prosecutor’s office.

According to a BFMTV report, Gynéco, who is of mixed Caribbean and native French parentage, is suspected of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Investigators in Seine-Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris sometimes described as a no-go zone, have taken statements from the girl and her mother as part of the overall investigation.

The 47-year-old’s arrest came just months after the rapper was sentenced to five months in prison in May after being convicted of domestic abuse, along with a fine of €2,000 (£1,706/$2263).

BFMTV notes that Doc Gynéco has had a long and successful music career in France, selling over a million copies of his debut album in 1996, but has also had numerous troubles over the years, including tax and other issues that have played out in the national media.

Doc Gynéco is also just the latest rapper in France to be accused of criminality in recent years. Last year, rapper Maka was arrested by police in Seine-et-Marne after he allegedly praised the Islamist killer of teacher Samuel Paty in one of his songs.

Paty had been beheaded in the streets of the suburbs of Paris by an extremist Chechen refugee after he had shown depictions of the Islamic prophet Mohammed to his class during a lesson on freedom of expression.

French rapper MHD also faces trial over the death of a 23-year-old in January 2019, being accused of being one of the around a dozen people who beat and stabbed the dead man to death in Paris.

Police arrested an 18-year-old rapper in Seine-et-Marne this week for publishing a music video featuring lyrics that allegedly praised the murder of teacher Samuel Paty. https://t.co/6AMk4ZJ27K — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 28, 2020