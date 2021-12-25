A transgender paedophile who identifies as a 5-year-old girl has attended court dressed as an elf following a breach of his sexual harm order.

Janiel Verainer, 60, of High Street, Chatham, arrived at Maidstone Crown Court court in a green and red outfit with a festive cardigan and an elf-styled Christmas hat and bells. Verainer was summoned to court following a breach of a sexual harm order imposed in 2016.

The defendant has been accused of kissing random schoolgirls on the lips between the 18th of December 2019 and the 31st of January 2021 — despite being banned from deliberately interacting with children since 2016.

Verainer originally received a sexual harm prevention order alongside a 15-month prison sentence in November 2016 after he was seen kissing a child outside a cafe in Thanet.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has decided to drop three other charges that broke the sexual harm order, but have said they will remain on Verainer’s criminal file.

A sexual harm prevention order can be imposed by British courts on offenders to, supposedly, minimise the risk of and protect the public from sexual harm perpetrated by the defendant. The orders can prohibit an offender from undertaking a variety of activities, for example taking certain forms of employment, such as teaching, engaging in particular activities on the Internet, such as having social media profiles, and also from deliberately engaging with children.

A lot to pack in here. A thumb-sucking paedophile who claims to identify as a five-year-old girl arrived at court dressed as an elf as she admitted breaching an order by kissing two girls she approached at random. https://t.co/aYOZMk3fhL — Jamie Phillips (@JPhillips_SJ) December 23, 2021

In 2016, the convicted paedophile claimed to identify as a five-year-old girl called Jorven Seren, asked to be referred to as “she” throughout the trial, and was reprimanded by Judge Adele Williams for sitting in the dock while holding a large doll.

For this latest offence, Verainer has previously attended a hearing sucking a dummy and wearing pigtails, again asking to be referred as “she” and wearing the elf costume.

The Daily Mail reports that at Canterbury Crown Court in 2016 trial psychiatrists concluded that Verainer had personality problems but no mental health issues.

Yesterday’s court session only lasted for 15 minutes before being delayed until the 25th of February 2022, when he will now be sentenced.