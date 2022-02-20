A Glasgow-born paedophile has been convicted for exposing what the Scottish press described as “her manhood” in Northern England.

Chloe Thompson, born Andrew McNab, pleaded guilty to, as the Daily Record put it, “[c]ommitting a public nuisance by indecent exposing herself while exposing her penis to members of the public while performing a sex act upon herself.”

Thompson also pleaded guilty to outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner by using a sex toy in public, outraging public decency by performing a sex act in a public place and in view of members of the public and outraging public decency in connection with the above offences, committed in a public place and in view of other members of the public.

In 2011 — while still Andrew McNab — Thomspon was registered as a sex offender and subjected to notification requirements following a sexual assault on an underage girl, but the measures evidently failed to have much impact on the paedophile, who had violated said requirements 11 times as of last May.

Thompson was already on a suspended prison sentence prior to this latest bout of criminality, and has reportedly been convicted 17 times of 22 crimes in total.

In connection with his latest convictions, the court heard that a grandmother out with her 10-year-old,11-year-old, and 14-year-old granddaughters had seen what she described as “a male standing in the window exposing his bum making thrusting movements with his hips”.

Another pair of witnesses saw the paedophile sporting “an ill-fitting black wig, a ra-ra skirt and a midriff-length top” using a sex toy near a wheelie bin in a back alley, while still another reported seeing “a male on the street… wearing women’s clothing” and “lifting and playing with their penis”.

Prosecutor Liz McGowan also described an incident in which Thompson was seen “leaning over [a] garden gate, thrusting their hips forwards and backwards looking at [a] group as if he wanted them to notice him”.

Thompson is scheduled to be sentenced at a Crown Court hearing on March 15h.

