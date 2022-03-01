French presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour has said that he would rather refugees fleeing Ukraine remain in Poland, with France already suffering from the ‘destabilising force’ of immigration.

Populist firebrand Eric Zemmour has told the electorate that he would rather Ukrainian refugees keep away from France, and that his country would be better off helping those already in Poland.

The presidential candidate justified his position by arguing that France was already suffering considerably from the number of migrants already in the country, and adding to that problem would not be a good idea.

According to a report by the publication Ouest France, Zemmour said on Monday that he thought it best that the Fifth Republic not accept even more refugees.

“I share and I understand the emotion vis-à-vis the Ukrainian populations,” the candidate noted. “[But] it is not good to tear people like that away from their country, to destabilize France which is already overwhelmed by immigration.”

“I think the Poles have decided to welcome them all,” he continued. “I think we have to help the Poles to welcome them, I prefer them to be in Poland. They will be able to return home more easily when the war is over.”

Zemmour also suggested that the EU should cease its economic hostilities towards Poland which, alongside Hungary, risk having their funding slashed over alleged breaches of EU law.

“I propose that we help the Poles and that the European Commission lift the financial sanctions against this country,” the candidate said according to Ouest France.

EU President on Ukraine: 'They Belong to Us… We Want Them In' https://t.co/mrOjRtBEQZ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 28, 2022

Zemmour’s position on the acceptance of refugees stands in stark contrast to his current main adversary, Marine Le Pen.

The Rassemblement National candidate suggested that France should accept refugees as required “under the aegis of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees”, and that her country “must respect the Geneva Convention”.

According to a statement made by the United Nations, more than half a million refugees have fled the conflict-filled eastern European country over the last four days, with some even opting to leave the embattled nation for Pro-Russia Belarus.

In response to the war, most countries bordering Ukraine — including both Poland and Hungary who are known to have hardline anti-illegal immigration governments — have been allowing large numbers of people to flee into their territory.

“We’re letting everyone in,” said migration hardliner Viktor Orbán, who serves as Prime Minister of Hungary.

The European Union meanwhile has committed to giving half a billion euros worth in arms to the Ukrainian government, in what the Commission President described as a “watershed moment”.

À Kiev et Karkhov, les rayons des magasins sont vides et la faim menace. Je demande la mise en place immédiate d'un pont-aérien pour ravitailler les civils ukrainiens afin de ne pas ajouter une crise alimentaire à la guerre. pic.twitter.com/zdLCmSQqRA — Eric Zemmour (@ZemmourEric) February 28, 2022

While he does not want to accept refugees into France, Zemmour has by no means expressed a desire to abandon the citizens of Ukraine, with the candidate instead asking for other actions to be taken.

For example, the French firebrand demanded action be taken on Monday over an apparent lack of food in the war-torn country.

“In Kiev and Karkhov, store shelves are empty and hunger threatens,” Zemmour wrote online. “I demand the immediate establishment of an airlift to supply Ukrainian civilians so as not to add a food crisis to the war.”