The Romanian town of Siret, which boats a population of just 8,000, has seen over 63,000 Ukrainian refugees arrive since the Russian invasion commenced.

Most of those crossing the border are women and children, as the Ukrainian government has forbidden any men between the ages of 18 and 60 to leave the country, which is under martial law.

A number of foreign nationals fleeing Ukraine have also been seen in Siret.

Locals, along with NGOs and others, have worked to help those fleeing the conflict in Siret, offering free food. Hotels in the area have opened their doors to refugees as well, while buses transfer people to accommodation centres.

“The Ukrainians are our neighbours, they are like our brothers,” a Romanian who came from over 60 miles away to help named Laurentiu said, adding: “We don’t know what will be made of tomorrow, maybe we will be next… Who knows what we will become? Who thought they would experience this in the 21st century?”

On Friday, the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine exceeded a million people according to Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

European Union (EU) Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson also commented on the ongoing situation regarding refugees fleeing into the EU, saying she was not sure of the exact number who may arrive but estimating that it may be in the millions.

The EU has moved to allow all Ukranian refugees the right to stay in the EU for up to three years, with the European Commission proposing to allow them access to the labour markets of EU member-states and other benefits including welfare.

