The European Commission has proposed to grant Ukrainian refugees residency rights that would include access to member states’ labour markets and welfare benefits as refugees continue to flee the conflict.

The Commission has proposed to grant automatic protection for Ukrainians over a three-year period, which would give refugees the ability to work in the European Union as well as have access to welfare benefits.

The proposal requires the approval of EU member states and, according to a report from Reuters, the Commission is hopeful an agreement on the matter will be reached on Thursday.

“All those fleeing Putin’s bombs are welcome in Europe,” European Commission President Ursula on der Leyen said this week and added, “We will provide protection to those seeking shelter and we will help those looking for a safe way home.”

The new measures allow Ukrainians to gain access to residency rights immediately without having to apply through traditional asylum channels which can take a much longer period to approve.

Larger Than Migrant Crisis: EU Expects ‘Seven Million’ Ukrainian Refugees, Largest Movement Since Second World Warhttps://t.co/VzfbHoS18J — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 1, 2022

According to Reuters, Ukrainian citizens, long-term residents and those who were in Ukraine as recognized refugees will be eligible for residency rights, while temporary residents, such as international students will be helped to return to their home countries.

At least 650,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week, with Poland taking in well over a hundred thousand people in the first two days of the conflict. Other countries that neighbour Ukraine, such as Hungary and Slovakia, have also taken in large shares of refugees.

European Union officials expect far more Ukrainians to flee the conflict with Russia, with European Union (EU) Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson estimating the number of refugees could be in the millions.

The United Nations, meanwhile, has put estimates between four and seven million people who may try and flee Ukraine to take shelter elsewhere.