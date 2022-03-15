Ireland’s Prime Minister is set to push progressive politics during his official St. Patrick’s Day visit to the United States.

Micheál Martin, Ireland’s current political leader, travelled to Washington D.C. on Monday to start his official 2022 St. Patrick’s Day visit to the United States.

The Prime Minister — a member of the staunchly pro-EU Fianna Fáil party — looks set to push a host of globalist progressive agendas during his trip, which will include an audience with President Joe Biden.

According to a report by the Irish Independent, the Irish premier’s schedule includes attending a Women in Business Executive roundtable, a breakfast with Progressive American VP Kamala Harris, and the traditional handing over of shamrock to the sitting President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Martin is also slated to attend bilateral talks with the US’s Commander-in-Chief — who previously said that he wished his ancestors stayed in Ireland instead of going to the United States — and will likely push him on the progressive topics of COVID-19, climate change, and further American and global intervention in Ukraine.

“They will discuss their countries’ contributions to the international effort to support the people of Ukraine and to impose costs on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified war,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reportedly said regarding the Irish leader’s plans.

“They will also talk about a range of global issues and shared priorities, including combating the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide, strengthening global health security, tackling the climate crisis, and working together on the United Nations Security Council,” she also noted.

Famous Last Words? Ireland’s Open Borders Response Trumps Security Concerns – PMhttps://t.co/qwgprev0yw — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 14, 2022

Martin’s visit to the US follows on from a similarly progressive trip to the UK, during which the PM boasted of Ireland’s open-borders response to the Ukraine Crisis in an interview with the BBC, largely dismissing any concerns regarding possible security problems his lax migration policy might result in.

“The humanitarian response trumps anything as far as we’re concerned,” the Fianna Fáil leader confidently told the interviewer, emphasising that Ireland’s security personnel would “keep an eye on” things.

The PM — clad in a scarf the colours of the Ukrainian flag — also attended the London St. Patrick’s Day festival, during which he denounced Russia’s “barbaric and immoral” war.

“It’s important that as we come together during the St Patrick’s Day festival that we highlight and illustrate and show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” the Irish politician told those gathered for the St Patrick’s Day parade, which had opted to go with a Ukrainian individual as its grand marshall.

Martin also took time to get his picture snapped with the musician Xnthony, who was also in attendance at the event, and is later slated to star at a party titled “Sodom & Begorrah” this coming Thursday.

“Crack open the Guiness and shake out yer snakes [sic]!” the page for the event reads. “After three years’ without our National Day of celebration we’re throwing the greenest, gaggiest and glitziest St. Patrick’s Day X-travaganza in London town [sic]!”