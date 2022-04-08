EU Commission President, Slovak Prime Minister Go to Kyiv to Try to Secure Grain Exports

Kyiv
GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images
Breitbart London

BRUSSELS (AP) – Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and two top European Union officials are in Kyiv looking to shore up the bloc’s support for war-torn Ukraine.

Heger said in a tweet Friday that he, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU foreign policy chief have come with trade and humanitarian aid proposals for President Volodymyr Zelensky and his government.

Part of that, Heger says is “to offer options for transporting grains, including wheat.” Ukraine is a major world wheat supplier and Russia’s war on Ukraine is creating shortages, notably in the Middle East.

He adds that the three want to help Ukraine on its path toward closer ties with the EU by “creating a ReformTeam.” Ukraine has applied to join the EU, but was already sorely in need of reforms, notably to root out rampant corruption, years before Russian troops invaded in February.

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.