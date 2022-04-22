U.N. chief Antonio Guterres sought to cast himself as a peacemaker between Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday, issuing a letter on behalf of the globalist organization calling for a ceasefire and talks to be personally brokered by the veteran Portuguese socialist.

As of Friday morning he had been totally ignored by all sides, just as he was last month when he first made his demand for Eastern European peace in our time.

Guterres separately requested meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in their countries’ capitals to try and end the two-month war in Ukraine.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the missives went to the U.N. missions of Russia and Ukraine, asking Putin to receive him in Moscow and Zelenskyy to welcome him in Kyiv.

“The Secretary-General said, at this time of great peril and consequence, he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism based on the Charter of the United Nations and international law,” Dujarric said in a statement.

Nothing has been heard since as the fighting rolls on.

The move came a came a day after the U.N. chief called for a humanitarian pause in Ukraine ahead of Orthodox Christian Easter this weekend, as Breitbart News reported.

According to the U.N., more than 12 million people in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian assistance, one-third of whom are in those hard-hit cities, but the number of those in need is expected to increase to nearly 16 million.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 as a so-called special military operation to “denazify” Ukraine but the mission changed as it prolonged to that of taking the eastern Donbas region.

More than 2,100 Ukrainian civilians have been killed amid the war and another nearly 3,000 have been injured with nearly five million others fleeing the country, according to U.N. data.

