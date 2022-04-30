A judge has branded a migrant sex attacker who abused a teen girl in a public park a “blight” – but he will spend little time behind bars.

Delovan ‘Najeed’ Najeeb, 38, attacked his 16-year-old victim in Piccadilly Gardens in multicultural Manchester in 2021 after stalking her through the city centre, forcing her to relive the harrowing experience twice by refusing to plead guilty and then launching an appeal Judge Alan Conrad QC described as having “no merit”.

Judge Conrad said the migrant had contributed “nothing constructive or of any use” to British society during his time in the United Kingdom — “On the contrary, you have simply drank to excess and committed one offence after another, causing resources to be wasted on you which could have been far better used in respect of more deserving cases.”

One of his offences was another assault committed in “almost identical circumstances” to the 0ne Judge Conrad was ruling on — raising questions as to why he was still in the country in the first place, and why his latest sentence is a mere three years.

(It is unlikely he will actually serve his whole term in prison, either, as all criminals handed non-“life” sentences are eligible for early release on licence halfway or, more rarely, two-thirds of the way through their term, usually automatically.)

“When you came up to me and grabbed me I felt terrified. By the way you had your arm around me I could not get away and I was trapped,” Najeeb’s victim told the court, in comments quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“I was a child, and you, an adult man, had trapped me. You could do what you wanted to me. I couldn’t get away and you knew it, it made me feel sick,” she added.

She also took the predator to task for not pleading guilty, which would have saved her from having to recount her abuse in court, and indeed forcing her to do so a second time by appealing.

“In court I have had to be questioned and grilled about the ordeal you put me through, because you wouldn’t admit to what you had done. While I was doing that, what did you do? You laughed at me,” she recalled.

“While listening to how scared and violated you made me feel, you didn’t feel sorry or remorseful, you thought it was funny. It was so awful having to relive it all with you laughing at me.”

Judge Conrad confirmed that he had “heard the appeal sitting with magistrates and it was apparent to all of us there was no merit in your appeal.”

“You are a blight on the city centre,” he added.

Whether Najeeb will finally be deported after serving his latest short sentence remains to be seen, but the British government’s record in terms of executing removals is not good and has been getting progressively worse.

