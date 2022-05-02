LVIV, Ukraine (AP) – The British military believes more than a quarter of all troops Russia deployed for its war in Ukraine are now “combat ineffective.”

The comment Monday came as part of a daily briefing on Twitter the British Defense Ministry has offered about the ongoing war in Ukraine. The British military believes Russia committed over 120 so-called “battalion tactical groups” into the war since February, which represents 65 per cent of all of Moscow’s combat strength.

The ministry said, “It is likely that more than a quarter of these units have now been rendered combat ineffective.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 02 May 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/ZuMXTmNRyd 🇺 #StandWithUkraine 🇺 pic.twitter.com/S7E6h4WTgM — Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) May 2, 2022

Combat ineffective is a term that refers to a military’s ability to wage war. Losing soldiers to wounds and death, as well as having equipment damaged or destroyed, affects that.

The British military said that some of Russia’s most elite forces, like the VDV Airborne, “have suffered the highest levels of attrition.”

It added: “It will probably take years for Russia to reconstitute these forces.”

#Ukraine’s air force shot down a Russian IL-76 plane carrying paratroopers near #Kyiv, according to Ukraine’s military command. IL-76 could carry up to 150 troops. pic.twitter.com/KhIMAI6Oj2 — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) February 25, 2022