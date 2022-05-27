The Chinese propaganda website ECNS.CN is reporting the chief of the World Economic Forum praised the Chinese Communist Party charged with genocide against minorities for its commitment to plant trees to fight climate change.

“We appreciate China’s effort in supporting the 1t.org initiative of the World Economic Forum and relevant UN initiatives,” WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab was reported to have said in the article. “We highly appreciate China’s practices upholding relative international commitment such as the Paris Agreement and Biodiversity target through Nature-Based Solutions.”

The website reported:

The World Economic Forum (WEF) said it appreciates China’s commitment to plant 70 billion trees in the next 10 years, according to its official website on Wednesday. The WEF and China Green Foundation will undertake concrete measures together to support the fulfillment of the contribution in China, it added. “China responds actively to contribute to the 1t.org initiative from the World Economic Forum, and I am announcing here that China aims to plant and conserve 70 billion trees within 10 years to green our planet, combat climate change, and increase forest carbon sinks,” said Xie Zhenhua, China’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, at the Forum’s 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos on Tuesday.

The 1t.org website was launched at the WEF’s annual meeting two years ago to find “nature-based solutions” to fighting so-called climate change.

According to the United States State Department under the Donald Trump administration, China has a dismal and even dangerous record when it comes to the environment:

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases; the largest source of marine debris; the worst perpetrators of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing; and the world’s largest consumer of trafficked wildlife and timber products. While the Chinese people have suffered the worst environmental impacts of its actions, Beijing also threatens the global economy and global health by unsustainably exploiting natural resources and exporting its willful disregard for the environment through its One Belt One Road initiative. Tragically, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) represses civil society and a free press, slowing changes that would benefit its citizens and people all over the world.

“China dumps millions and millions of tons of plastic and trash into the oceans, overfishes other countries’ waters, destroys vast swaths of coral reef, and emits more toxic mercury into the atmosphere than any country anywhere in the world,” Trump said in the State Department report on China.

The WEF concluded on Thursday.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter