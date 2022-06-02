Soldiers participating in the traditional Trooping of the Colour for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee refused to break their gait after protesters rushed into the street, eventually being dragged away by police.

Soldiers in full military dress were confronted by a small number of demonstrators sprawling out in front of them in the road as they kicked of a four-day celebration of the 96-year-old Queen’s seven decades on the throne but, as is their custom, they marched on heedless of their presence, continuing to play their brass instruments.

Police officers had to quickly dash in amongst them to drag the demonstrators out of the way, where they risked causing injury to both themselves and the soldiers. Several were reportedly arrested afterwards.

Protesters are carried away by police after interrupting the start of Trooping the Colour.#PlatinumJubilee latest: https://t.co/oEpDBmxlOz 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/34oWJBHR4P — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 2, 2022

“A number of arrests have been made of people who attempted to enter the ceremonial route in The Mall at approximately 10.10hrs today,” the Metropolitan Police confirmed in a brief statement shared on social media.

“The arrests were public order related for highway obstruction,” they added, giving their thanks to the crowd “who showed their support by clapping our officers who returned to their post after dealing with the incident swiftly.”

The protesters, who were booed by the public, are reportedly linked to Animal Rebellion, an extremist group similar to Extinction Rebellion but with a focus on ending livestock farming to combat the “climate emergency”.

One of the demonstrators, named as Beau King Houston, was quoted by the left-wing Independent of complaining that the Royal Family “has had decades to lead the way on a just transition to plant-based farming and has failed to do so.”

“This transition is common sense and simple, we all win. 76 per cent of currently farmed land could be rewilded and absorb carbon from the atmosphere,” he claimed.

“This would restore nature, spare billions of animals, and present a solution to the climate emergency, all in one act.”

The arrests were public order related for highway obstruction. — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) June 2, 2022

