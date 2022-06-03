Depp Joins Guitarist Jeff Beck on Stage in England After Court Victory

Johnny Depp joined British guitarist Jeff Beck on stage to play a gig in Gateshead, England, following his court victory over Amber Heard in the United States.

The 58-year-old actor, who won a knock-down drag-out court battle with his 36-year-old ex-wife Amber Heard on June 1st, over what his team said were allegations he had abused her in a Washington Post op-ed.

Depp was not personally present for the verdict, however, and has only now made his first proper public appearance — playing a gig in the English town of Gateshead, near England, with Jeff Beck.

The guitarist was the only one to reference the verdict directly — simply saying “What a result!” — and announced what may prove to be Depp’s first post-trial venture, namely an album the pair have recorded.

“I met this guy five years ago and we’ve never stopped laughing since,” Beck told the crowd.

“We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July,” he said.

Depp has addressed the verdict himself in a brief social media statement, however, telling fans that the “best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun.”

“False, very serious, and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career,” the actor recalled.

“And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled,” he added.

While the weight of public opinion appears to have been on Depp’s side, some in the media class were less pleased with the trial’s outcome, with many left-liberal journalists attempting to link it to Gamergate.

