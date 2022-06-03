A far-left extremist group has taken credit for the attempted bombing of the home of a Greek police officer that took place in March, claiming the attempted attack was an act of revenge.

The group, “Revenge Rebels”, claimed responsibility for the attempted bombing, which took place in March of this year when an undetonated explosive device was found at the home of a local police officer.

Breitbart London has seen the group’s admission of responsibility for the failed attack that was posted on the notorious far-left platform Indymedia, which has been associated with the far-left extremist group Antifa and many other anarchists and far-left groups.

“Cops, investigators, prosecutors and journalists have formed a regime alliance with the sole aim of suppressing and eliminating dignity. This must stop immediately and they must understand that this rubbish will have the expected consequences,” the group wrote.

“We can come to your homes, to your jobs, and attack whenever and however we want without you being able to hinder us,” they added and went on to name the officer who was targeted by the bomb they planted, claiming the officer had given testimony that led to additional charges against one of their comrades, who had been arrested for robbing banks in Athens.

Last August, 48-year-old far-left extremist Dimitris Hatzivassiliadis was arrested in Athens, driving around the city with a Kalashnikov-style rifle, a knife and money that equalled an amount that had been stolen from a local bank.

Hatzivassiliadis was said to have been a member of the Organization for Revolutionary Self-Defense, a far-left terrorist group that had been in operation from 2014 until 2019 when it was dismantled by Greek police.

Revenge Rebels vowed to continue terrorising the country: “No matter how much you try, the only thing you will manage is to strengthen the flame that burns within us for the armed action against you. This is a small piece in front of what will follow, and you will lose sleep.”

The leftist militants went on to threaten the police officer in question again, saying: “Maybe this time you were lucky or we were unlucky that the explosive device did not explode in your apartment building, but next time it will be with bullets that will definitely find their target.”

According to a report from the newspaper Ekathimerini, the group also threatened to shoot an investigating magistrate as well.