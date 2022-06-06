Thousands of negotiators from 200 countries have flown to Bonn, Germany, to begin two weeks of “round the clock” talks planning the next round of climate meetings and conferences.

The most immediate issue confronting attendees on Monday will be to set the stage for a fresh round of major United Nations talks later this year in Egypt, AFP reports.

Also on the agenda at the World Convention Center is discussion on how to extract funding from “rich polluters” and transfer it to vulnerable developing nations least responsible “for global heating to cope with its increasingly ferocious consequences…”

These talks come as national leaders demand climate matters rise above all other concerns.

Case Closed! Biden Declares Climate Change "No Longer Subject to Debate" pic.twitter.com/WcNyx4stxC — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 16, 2021

A promise of $100 billion a year from 2020 still has still not been met, with many countries balking at the sheer scale of payments demanded by the U.N. and its many subsidiaries.

“Climate change is not an agenda we can afford to push back on our global schedule,” outgoing U.N. climate change chief Patricia Espinosa warned ahead of the get together.

She said it is imperative that nations arrive at the UN COP27 meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh in November prepared to further talk about “bold, concrete steps — backed by specific plans — to deliver the urgent and transformational climate ambition we simply must see before it’s too late”.

U.S. envoy on climate change John Kerry has warned the war in Ukraine must not be used as an excuse to let the world continue its reliance on coal.

Gavin Newsom is battling global warming one jet ride at a time! https://t.co/PYrbbIzQE9 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 26, 2021

If countries extend their reliance on coal in response to the war, then “we are cooked,” Kerry told the BBC.

“As a world we are still not moving fast enough,” to rein in the emissions of warming gases that are driving up temperatures, Kerry cautioned. “We can still win this battle,” the former senator said, but it will require a “wholesale elevation of effort by countries all around the world.”

Today’s meeting in Bonn will last until the end of next week.

It occurs halfway between the big conferences in Glasgow last year and COP27, to be held in Egypt later this year.