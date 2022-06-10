Woke ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s and Hollywood luvvie Emma Thompson denounced the British government’s plan to deport illegal boat migrants to Rwanda for processing as “racist” and “eye-wateringly mad and callous”.

Amid record waves of illegal aliens pouring across the English Channel in often dangerously unseaworthy rubber boats, the British government has announced that it plans to send boat migrants to the East African nation of Rwanda to act as a deterrent and to break the financial model of the brutal people-smuggling gangs that traffic and often enslave the migrants.

Ahead of the first deportation flight to Rwanda, which is scheduled to take off on June 14th, leftist charities, unions, and activist lawyers have launched legal challenges in order to prevent the government from being able to remove the illegals from the country.

Now, celebrities and woke corporations are getting into the act, with Ben & Jerry’s UK social media account and Love Actually star Emma Thompson criticising the supposedly “racist” plan to send illegals to Africa.

Most people are kind and compassionate, right?

Yet our Government’s plan to forcibly send people to a country thousands of miles away, simply for seeking refuge in the UK, is cruel and morally bankrupt. — Ben & Jerry's UK (@benandjerrysUK) June 8, 2022

On Wednesday, the Ben & Jerry’s UK Twitter account announced that the “need to talk about [Home Secretary] Priti Patel’s ‘ugly’ Rwanda plan.”

Despite being a company that makes ice cream, they wrote: “Under these racist and abhorrent plans, people who only ‘hoped for safety’ and ‘a show of humanity’ instead face ‘further trauma, further danger.”

“Our leaders are choosing to put people’s lives at risk. They are choosing to use people as political chess pieces with no regard for the consequences for the people who’ll be harmed by these decisions,” the Unilever-owned diary company added.

In order to combat the plan, Ben & Jerry’s suggested that ice cream fans join a protest against the deportation flight at Gatwick Airport in London.

First Rwanda Flight for Migrants Unsurpisingly Inundated with Legal Challengeshttps://t.co/UBryLCMPfW — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 9, 2022

Hollywood actress Emma Thompson also lent her voice to the cause, telling Sky News on Thursday: “The Rwanda scheme is eye-wateringly mad and callous.”

“We’re exhibiting a callousness in government that I don’t think reflects the soul of this country and the nature of the people in this country,” Thompson continued. “We can’t become fortresses, we can’t put up walls anymore. It’s not realistic.”

The intervention of celebrities into the British immigration system is far from new, with elites often joining protests to prevent deportation flights of migrants, including those who have been convicted of crimes.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who is the government minister responsible for carrying out the immigration plan, has previously chastised left-wing opponents to the Rwanda plan as demonstrating “deeply, deeply egregious” and “xenophobic” sentiments.

So far this year, over 10,000 illegal migrants have crossed the English Channel, more than two and a half times as many logged during last year’s record waves of illegal migration. It has been estimated that between 65,000 and 100,000 may land on British shores this year.

Over 10,000 Illegal Boat Migrants Land in Britain This Year, Nearly as Much as 2019 and 2020 Combinedhttps://t.co/6NJZZ9kdEs — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 5, 2022

