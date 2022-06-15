A 41-year-old migrant from Pakistan has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a six-year-old Ukrainian refugee child at a reception centre in Portugal.

The Pakistani national was arrested at the end of last month in the municipality of Guarda where he was a resident of a migrant reception centre, where he is believed to have sexually abused the six-year-old Ukrainian child.

The Judicial Police released a statement on the matter saying, “the events occurred inside a Reception Center for Refugees and other foreign citizens, in the city of Guarda, where the perpetrator and victim resided at that date,” Portuguese news website Observador reports.

The Pakistani national has been remanded into custody by investigators until he can be released into an accommodation where he will be forced to remain while wearing an electronic ankle monitor as the investigation continues.

The case is just the latest to involve the sexual abuse of a Ukrainian refugee at a migrant reception centre in Europe since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukrainian earlier this year in February.

Last month, an Afghan migrant working at a reception facility in Germany as a security guard was accused of sexually abusing two Ukrainian children aged six and seven at an accommodation in the town of Meßstetten in Baden-Württemberg.

The 24-year-old Afghan national was reported to police when the mother of the children told the head of security at the reception centre of the alleged abuse after the children had told her about the incidents, which involved inappropriate sexual touching and harassment.

In March, another Ukrainian refugee, an 18-year-old woman, was also allegedly sexually abused by migrant men from Iraq and Nigeria at an accommodation centre in Düsseldorf. The woman claimed the men raped her aboard a ship that was being used as accommodation for asylum seekers and refugees.

