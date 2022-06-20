Climate-crazy Germany is now being forced to burn more coal for energy after Russia dramatically reduced the country’s supply of gas.

Despite the country’s obsession with climate-crazy policy decisions, Germany has announced that it will be forced to rely more heavily on coal for its electricity supply after Russia reduced the amount of gas it will supply to the country.

This has left the central European state in a very precarious situation regarding energy security, a predicament that was predicted by former U.S. President Donald Trump back in 2018 over the fact that the country was overly reliant on energy exports provided by Moscow.

While Trump was laughed at for his warning at the time, it appears that the former American head of state has been vindicated, with an article published by Deutsche Welle on Sunday reporting that the seismic reduction in the amount of gas being supplied by Russia has left Germany facing a potential energy crisis

As a result, Germany will now be forced to ration gas while increasing its reliance on coal — the bete-noire for environmentalists — for the purposes of generating electricity.

“To reduce gas consumption, less gas must be used to generate electricity. Coal-fired power plants will have to be used more instead,” said German green party Minister Robert Habeck while announcing the new measures.

“That’s bitter, but it’s simply necessary in this situation to lower gas usage,” he continued, referencing the fact that his nation had aimed to spearhead the phasing out of coal to better achieve its climate targets.

A form of energy generation that was not mentioned by the minister however was nuclear, which is despite the fact that the relatively low-carbon emitting energy generation method is due to be completely phased out by Germany by the end of the year.

The country’s Green-obsessed government had begun the phaseout at the start of this year, and while it was initially thought that at least some of the deactivated plants could be brought back online to fight energy insecurity caused by a breakdown of relations between Russia and the west, such a move was previously rejected by Habeck himself.

“We have again examined very carefully whether a longer operation of the nuclear power plants would help us in this foreign policy situation,” the minister previously claimed. “The answer is negative — it would not help us.”

Meanwhile, one of the German Green’s coalition partners, the Freie Demokratische Partei, has suggested the country re-examine its ban on fracking, seemingly in the hopes that the technology could remedy the current situation.

“As scientific studies show, fracking does not cause any relevant environmental damage under modern safety standards,” one official from the party said. “It should therefore be seriously examined whether larger shale gas production is feasible in Germany from an economic and technical point of view.”

The Greens however have largely rejected this call, saying that there is not enough gas to access via the tech in Germany, and that establishing such a fracking project would take too long.

