A large swathe of left-wing Europhile MEPs have put forward a motion pushing for Abortion to be made a “fundamental right” in Europe in the wake of the repeal of Roe v. Wade.

Abortion should be made a “fundamental right” in the European Union, a large swathe of MEPs have argued in a proposal presented to the EU’s parliament on Tuesday.

The proposal put forward by politicians from the leftist pro-EU factions the S&D Group, the Renew Group, the European Greens and the Left Group also calls upon the union to outright condemn the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court as a “backsliding in women’s rights”.

Slamming the allegedly “harmful consequences” of the Supreme Court’s ruling, the proposal says that the European Parliament should push to add a “right to abortion” to the bloc’s Fundamental Rights of the European Union, a move that would be in clear opposition to some member states within the union who have restricted the controversial practice.

What’s more, the document if passed would also mandate European institutions to meddle in American politics to push for abortion availability through the support of “NGOs” and “pro-choice movements” already active within the country, as well as to show concern about what it describes as ” a possible surge in the flow of money funding anti-gender and anti-choice groups in the world, including in Europe”.

This proposal has been slammed by ECR Group MEP Cristian Terhes, who said that the EU is becoming embroiled in “a culture of death and poverty”.

“When forcing healthy people to stay locked-up in their homes during Covid last year, none of the leaders who support abortion shouted ‘My body, my choice’. They all claimed that the government knows what is best for them,” Terhes told Breitbart Europe while saying that “the unborn child is a person, a distinct human life… in need of care and protection from us all.”

“All the Bills of Rights start with the “right to life”, because it is this right that must be protected in order for the people to have all the other rights safeguarded,” the Romanian representative continued.”The current discussion, that someone has a fundamental right to abortion, meaning that they possess the right to terminate another life, is shifting the entire legal construction of the Western world.”

“If someone can exercise the “fundamental right” to terminate the life of an unborn child, why could that same person not exercise the same “right” to terminate the life of an old person, who is too expensive, too sick, too much in need and care?” he went on to ask.

European Bishops Slam Emmanuel Macron’s Plan to Add Abortion to E.U. Bill of Rights https://t.co/lNtfCag0TI — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 9, 2022

By contrast, representatives who find the above proposal distasteful will have the option to consider another motion tabled by ECR Group MEP Margarita de la Pisa Carrión, which mandates the EU to recognise that legislation on abortion is a matter for member states to decide, not those in Brussels or Strasbourg.

If passed, it will also mandate the bloc to recognise that “access to abortion is not recognised as a human right under international law, the [Universal Declaration of Human Rights], relevant treaties or the case-law of the European Court of Human Rights and the Court of Justice of the EU”.

Both proposals are due to be voted on by the parliament on Thursday.

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London