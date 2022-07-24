London is experiencing the highest number of sexual assaults for a decade, with attacks on males aged over 13 up by an astonishing 59 per cent.

Some 7,500 women told London’s Metropolitan Police they had been sexually assaulted in 2021, according to Home Office statistics reported by the BBC, with the number of police-recorded sexual assaults against men and boys aged 13 and over standing at 924.

“These record numbers are of great concern, as more rape victims will wait longer for justice,” commented Claire Waxman, London’s Victims’ Commissioner, in a social media post.

“Govt’s ambition of improving rape charges and convictions hardly seems achievable now, especially with record crown court backlog & a chronically underfunded [Criminal Justice System],” she lamented.

“We know sexual offences have been underreported in the past and we have been working hard to increase reports to the Met in order for us to investigate,” wheeled a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police in comments to the BBC.

“The public is rightly less tolerant of these crimes and are speaking out,” they added, appearing to try and feed the well-worn narrative that rises in serious violent and sexual crimes are never due to law enforcement failures or a breakdown in social cohesion, but merely a result of “more people coming forward” to report crime that was always there.

Notably, the figures released by the Metropolitan Police do not even provide the full picture for sexual offences in the British capital, as some attacks will have been reported to the City of London police, an independent force covering the Square Mile centred on the Bank of England, and the British Transport Police (BTP), which has responsible for law enforcement on much of the public transport network, both in London and nationwide.

