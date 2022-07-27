The environmental group Greenpeace has objected to Germany looking to diversify its supply of natural gas away from Russia, claiming that building new infrastructure could be harmful to the climate.

Greenpeace slammed the German government’s plans to expand liquified natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, saying, “The fear of a Russian supply freeze must not be the gateway for the next fossil fuel dependency.”

According to a study commissioned by Greenpeace and researched by the firm EnergyComment, Germany is looking to expand its LNG infrastructure by creating 12 LNG terminals, facilities used to regasify liquified natural gas after it has been shipped from overseas, but Greenpeace claims the investments are going to “create a long-term dependence on climate-damaging natural gas,” Der Spiegel reports.

Greenpeace also notes that the expansion of LNG infrastructure could mean Germany will not meet its carbon dioxide emission goals and that the expansion could take several years, arguing it is not the correct approach to tackle the upcoming threat of a lack of supply of gas this winter.

“LNG is more harmful to the climate than pipeline gas because of the enormous energy required for gas liquefaction and because of methane emissions in the upstream chain. The replacement of Russian gas with LNG imports must therefore only be a temporary emergency solution,” Greenpeace stated on their German-language website.

Regarding the possibility of Russia shutting off gas flows to Germany, the group stated, “The next two winter months could cause us problems. The order of the day is now to save energy quickly. The German government must now take strong measures to persuade private households and industry in all sectors to consume less gas.”

Gas use reduction and possible rationing have also been mentioned by the European Commission this month, with the EU proposing measures to reduce the use of gas in public and commercial buildings to around 19 degrees Celcius/66 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter months.

A Russian shutdown of gas supplies could greatly harm the German economy as well, with a study released last month estimating that a shutdown could cost the German economy nearly 200 billion euros within six months.

German business confidence has also slumped to a two-year low as many are worried about higher gas prices and a possible shortage.

The Ifo institute, which carries out the confidence index, commented don the dwindling confidence in German industry saying, “Companies are expecting business to become much more difficult in the coming months,” and added, “Higher energy prices and the threat of a gas shortage are weighing on the economy. Germany is on the cusp of a recession.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has, however, proposed to ease the burden on consumers with heating subsidies as well as proposing a large-scale bailout of the major gas firm Uniper, which has been unable to pass on the increasingly high gas costs to consumers in recent months.

