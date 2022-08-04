A green agenda-loving candidate to become Britain’s next Prime Minister is under fire from her fellow climate hardliners for flying to leadership debates via helicopter.

Liz Truss, one of the Tory Party’s two green agenda-losing candidates for the position of party leader and — by extension — next Prime Minister of the UK, has found herself in hot water with fellow climate crazies over the fact she flew to a number of campaign events via helicopter.

A former leftist Liberal Democrat member who is now affiliated with the World Economic Forum, Truss has committed to keep pushing the so-called “Conservative Party’s” green agenda policies, including driving the UK towards net zero carbon by 2050.

However, Truss commitment to the climate crazy cause only seems to go so as far as other people having to conform to it, with the British newspaper i reporting that she took at least two helicopter rides to campaign events, both of which were reportedly reachable by train from London within a few hours.

This has deeply upset the Tory leadership candidate’s former colleagues at the Liberal Democrats, who have lambasted the pro-immigration candidate’s failure to sufficiently commit herself to the cause.

“Needlessly flying around like this makes a complete mockery of her promises on net zero,” on Lib Dem MP is reported as saying.

“The heatwaves were a stark reminder that climate change is happening but Liz Truss has clearly forgotten this,” she continued, while also alleging that the actions show Truss is “not serious on climate change”.

Race for UK PM: Tax-Hiking Sunak Pledges Lower Taxes, Pro-Borders Truss Pledges More Migrants https://t.co/ISIzyuMGbP — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 1, 2022

By contrast, climate crazies within the so-called “Conservative Party” have backed Truss’ use of helicopters to get to campaign events as par for the course for political elites.

“Political leaders do need to move around the country and no one is saying that net zero means wearing a hair shirt but investing in decarbonisation across our wider energy system,” Chris Skidmore MP, who chairs the party’s Net Zero Support Group, is reported by The Telegraph as saying.

“The important thing is that Liz has given a strong commitment to net zero by 2050 and has recognised the need to continue the investment in the green energy transition,” he went on to say.

However, Skidmore and colleagues may not be quite as forgiving in regards to the carbon-emitting practices of the British public is yet to be seen, with the Tory government having already announced a wide variety of policies — including a ban on new carbon-emitting cars by 2030 — that will have massive effects on average Britons.

For some though, Truss commitment to continuing the country’s climate crazy agenda is only one of many problems with her candidacy, with the former Liberal Democrat also committing to importing even more migrants despite Britain already bringing in record numbers of legal migrants under Boris Johnson.

This is not to say that her rival Rishi Sunak is any better, with the historically China-friendly millionaire also openly supporting Britain’s net zero plans while being affiliated with the WEF.

