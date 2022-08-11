Forecast figures from an Italian research institute have indicated the centre-right coalition of Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini may win as many as 60 per cent of the seats in parliament in next month’s election.

Forecast figures released by the Carlo Cattaneo Institute this week claim that the centre-right coalition of Meloni’s Brothers of Italy (FdI), Salvini’s League and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, could score up to 46 per cent of the vote next month.

Translated into seats in the Italian parliament, the forecast claims the coalition could win 127 of 200 senate seats and 245 out of 400 seats in the Chamber of Deputies, winning clear majorities in each chamber of parliament, Il Giornale reports.

The Cattaneo Institute, however, stated that it was unlikely the centre-right coalition would win a 2/3 super-majority as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party Fidesz was able to secure earlier this year.

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has stated he is open to Italy being led by populist firebrand Giorgia Meloni. https://t.co/UzhGstXNfy — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 31, 2022

Polls continue to show firebrand social conservative Giorgia Meloni’s FdI as the most popular party in the centre-right coalition and the country overall. An SWG poll released this week put the FdI at 23.8 per cent, ahead of the left-wing Democratic Party (PD) at 23.3 per cent.

The leaders of the centre-right coalition have all stated that whichever party gains the most votes will be able to put forward the next Italian Prime Minister.

Silvio Berlusconi paved the way for Ms Meloni to become Italy’s first female Prime Minister saying, “Meloni, like Matteo Salvini, like many exponents of Forza Italia and the other parties of the coalition, has all the credentials and authority to lead a high-profile government, credible in the world, firmly linked to Europe and the West.”

Salvini, meanwhile, has opened the possibility that he may return to the Interior Ministry, a position he held in 2018 and 2019 and oversaw the massive reduction in illegal immigrant arrivals as well as drowning deaths in the Mediterranean.

Immigration has been a major topic during the election campaign for Salvini, who noted that Italy had seen more migrant arrivals in July than all of 2019 and that just 15 per cent of illegals who arrived last year gained refugee status.