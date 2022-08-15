Australian Airport Shooter Named as Ali Rachid Ammoun

A man arrested for allegedly opening fire with a handgun inside the Australian capital of Canberra’s main airport has been named as Ali Rachid Ammoun.

Ammoun is described as a 63-year-old “Australian man” from the state of New South Wales by the Associated Press, with no information on any religious affiliation or migration background provided.

He appeared via video link at the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where his legal aid funded defence lawyer Tamzin Lee asked that the Australian Broadcasting Corporation — roughly equivalent to the British Broadcasting Corporation in the United Kingdom — be banned from reporting on his case.

Magistrate Robert Cook declined the request, however, saying that he was “satisfied this is an open court and the ABC has a right to report on such matters… unless there is a good reason to suppress the proceedings.”

Ammoun, who appeared in court wearing a Hawaiian shirt, has been charged with discharging a firearm at a building, unlawful possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm near a person causing alarm. He did not enter any pleas and did not request bail, and the judge ordered that he undergo psychiatric evaluation and be remanded in custody.

'Gun-Free' Oz: Shooter Opens Fire in Australian Capital's Airport https://t.co/F1GuFURl7Y — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 14, 2022

Police say Ammoun arrived at the airport in the capital at about 1:20 p.m. and sat on some seats near the check-in counters. After about five minutes, police said, he fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking the airport’s windows.

He was subsequently arrested by federal police who were stationed at the airport.

“To my understanding and to what I can see from the crime scene, the male has let the shots off at glass within the terminal and there was not shots directed at people or persons, passengers or staff [sic],” Detective Acting Superintendent Dave Craft told reporters.

He also said that he had “no idea” what Ammon’s motive might have been.

Canberra Airport Chief Executive Stephen Byron said the shooter was in a public area of the airport, indicating that he did not not smuggle his firearm through the security checks passengers must go through prior to boarding aircraft.

‘Talking and Joking’ – Salman Rushdie Said to Be Off Ventilator After Brutal Stabbing https://t.co/2aJ6odmEf6 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 14, 2022