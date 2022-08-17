Tony Blair’s Globalist Think Tank Calls For Return of Mandatory Masks

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s globalist think tank has called for the UK government to begin preparations to bring back mandatory masks on public transport to “save the NHS” from the Chinese coronavirus.

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has warned that a “perfect storm” is brewing to make for the “worst winter crisis in the NHS’s history,” given the already large backlog in Britain’s socialised healthcare system, the NHS, and the prospect of rising cases of the Wuhan virus in the colder months.

The globalist think tank, which has been at the forefront for calling for Great Reset-style demands from the outset of the crisis, therefore called for a return to mandatory masks, at least on public transport.

“At times of high Covid-19 transmission, or when there is an elevated general risk (such as when a new variant emerges), or a higher likelihood of severe outcomes (when an outbreak coincides with the flu season), the government should be prepared to reinstate the mask requirements that were in place,” the report published on Tuesday said.

“This would mean mandatory mask wearing on public transport and most indoor public venues (excluding hospitality) during the winter… The Government should reserve the capability to activate such a plan quickly, if necessary.”

Mr Blair is not alone in Europe calling for a return to mask requirements, with the left-wing government of Germany preparing to bring back mandated masks for public spaces starting in October.

The Tony Blair Institute went on to call for the expansion of free vaccinations to all those over the age of 18 rather than the current over-50 standard. The think tank has consistently called for giving vaccines to the younger generations, including those of nursery school age.

Mr Blair has himself been at the forefront of the vaccination push in the country, previously saying that those who refuse to take the vaccine are acting like “idiots“.

The report went on to call for the return of “pop-up” vaccination sites in shopping areas or places of worship, and said that there should be “roving vaccinators to target nursing homes and multi-generational households, and multilingual and multichannel communications to reduce inequality.”

Since the outset of the coronavirus crisis, Mr Blair has attempted to influence the world into enacting globalist policies, ostensibly to battle the Chinese virus.

Less than two months into the first national lockdown in Britain, Blair repurposed his think tank to focus on the pandemic, announcing that he has teams “embedded in governments around the world“.

The think tank called for “dramatically increased technological surveillance” throughout the world, saying it would be “a price worth paying” to confront the virus.

