Blue Checkmark Pundits Delight in Death of Britain’s Monarch Elizabeth II

While many people around the world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, various blue ticks on Twitter have been celebrating the monarch’s death.

Many critics of the monarchy — even those who have links to armed struggles against the Queen and her United Kingdom — have been polite enough to express their condolences to those mourning, but parts of blue checkmark Twitter have not had such class, instead thinking it best to express open delight.

Posts relishing in the idea that the Queen could die began earlier today, with Carnegie Mellon University professor Uju Anya wishing the Queen an “agonizingly painful death like the one she caused for millions of people”.

I’m not wishing her dead. She’s dying already. I’m wishing her an agonizingly painful death like the one she caused for millions of people. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) September 8, 2022

Upon the announcement of her death, however, many netizens expressed outright delight at the idea, with some posting gifs and videos of dancing people and crabs in apparent celebration at the announcement that the Queen had died.

Other users appeared to suggest that the monarch had ended up in hell, with others openly fantasising that the Queen — who was ranked Britain’s best ever in a poll conducted by YouGov in 2015 — would be spending time with the likes of former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and former U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

Queen Elizabeth II is finally meeting with Thatcher and Reagan in hell — REST IN PISS LIZ (@nandelabra) September 8, 2022

meeting nancy reagan in hell to film the porn that satan has been waiting decades for — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) September 8, 2022

Some users meanwhile took a more political approach to the news, with one poster thinking it best to use the time mere hours after the Queen’s death to push for Canada to become a Republic.

Another user — a founding member of a hard-left magazine who describes himself as being a “democratic socialist” — meanwhile appeared to express his annoyance at U.S. President Joe Biden for paying tribute to the Queen, asking what good it was “having an Irish guy in the White House?”

Who gives a living fuck. Make Canada a republic — Lol and LMAO Li’l 🌳 (@karengeier) September 8, 2022

What good is having an Irish guy in the White House? https://t.co/QaSmrlbz9q — Bhaskar Sunkara (@sunraysunray) September 8, 2022

Others still appeared to prioritise their own grievances in relating to Britain’s colonial period over the feelings of those saddened by the passing of the monarch, with one slamming her as the “queen of colonialism“, while another user simply wrote: “fuck the queen of england, give africa back her jewels (sic)”.

fuck the queen of england, give africa back her jewels — MORRIS MAKES COFFEE (@pmorris) September 8, 2022

Hey maybe now is a good time to remember your “Black and Brown friends” and what message you’re sending mourning the symbol of absolute hell their families endured under British colonialism. It’s always funny to see where the Panera moms draw their battle lines — Lol and LMAO Li’l 🌳 (@karengeier) September 8, 2022

RIP Queen Elizabeth II. Her duty and service in the name of subjugation, colonialism, racism, and classism should also be remembered as part of her legacy. An equal society is not possible while monarchy exists. pic.twitter.com/UytGJQzsID — Orge Castellano (@orgecastellano) September 8, 2022

