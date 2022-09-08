Queen Elizabeth II, 96, is “under medical supervision” at her Scottish estate due to doctors being “concerned” for her health, Buckingham Palace has revealed.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace announced in a brief statement.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” they added.

Sky News further reports that senior royals from across the household are now on their way to the estate.

A statement from Buckingham Palace:

Prime Minister Liz Truss — who became the Queen’s fourteenth prime minister this week, with Sir Winston Churchill having been her first, many decades ago now — said “[t]he whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace” in a statement published on social media.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said from the chair that the monarch and her family were in “the thoughts and prayers of MPs”.

The Queen, who serves as head of state in a number of Commonwealth realms including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand in addition to the United Kingdom, lost her husband last year, and in recent months have been suffering from “mobility issues”, with younger royals taking over many of her official duties.

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss travelled to Balmoral to tender their resignation to and accept an invitation to form an administration from the Queen, respectively, in ceremonies that would normally be conducted at Buckingham Palace — a first for her long reign.

