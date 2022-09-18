Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias says he is concerned over his country’s relations with neighbouring Turkey, as Ankara has repeatedly threatened its supposed NATO ally in recent weeks.

Foreign Minister Dendias stated that recent statements made by Turkish officials, several of which have been threats, are a cause of concern for the Greeks, stating that the country has become increasingly more aggressive since the Autumn of 2019.

He added that Turkey was going down a “dangerous path” and said that the rhetoric from Turkish officials was a “cause for concern,” noting that both countries will be facing elections in the coming year, the newspaper Ekathimerini reports.

Turkey has made repeated threats toward Greece in recent weeks, with Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay and Defence Minister Hulusi Akar launching a number of threats late last month during the 100th anniversary of an attack by Turkish forces on the Greeks in 1922.

“In these days when we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the great victory, we say clearly to Greece that, you saw how painful was the price of the adventure that began a century ago. We strongly recommend that you learn from history and avoid new adventures that will lead to disappointment,” Defence Minister Akar said.

Turkey has been particularly vocal regarding the islands in the Aegean, claiming that the Greek government has violated prior treaties and calling on Greece to demilitarize the islands.

Greece has also accused Turkey of more than just aggressive rhetoric, as a report from earlier this week claimed that Turkish fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) violated Greek airspace 110 times over the course of a single day.

Earlier this month, Greece wrote letters to the NATO military alliance, the European Union, and the United Nations regarding the tensions with Turkey, asking each to condemn Ankara’s rhetoric and hinting at a potential military conflict.

Just days later, however, Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis downplayed the potential of military conflict with Turkey, saying: “I don’t believe this will ever happen. And if, God forbid, it happened, Turkey would receive an absolutely devastating response. And I think they know it very well. Turkey knows the competence of the Greek forces.”

While the rhetoric of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other officials has been aggressive, a poll taken in Turkey suggests that the public believes the statements made by Erdogan and others are simply a ploy to win votes in next year’s elections. A MetroPoll survey found that 51.5 per cent of Turks thought the rhetoric was simply an election strategy and 64 per cent said they did not feel there was enmity between Turks and Greeks.

Even within Erdogan’s own party, the AKP, a total of 60.3 per cent of party supporters say they do not view the neighbouring Greeks as enemies.

